How can we help you?

About Doodle

All you need to know about setting up your Doodle account and getting started with Doodle.

13 articles

Group Poll

Learn how to use Doodle's Group Poll tool to easily schedule meetings with a group of individuals.

26 articles

Booking Page

Learn how to use and set up your personal Booking Page to enable other people to book meetings with you on your terms.

12 articles

1:1

Learn how to use Doodle's 1:1 tool to propose and set up one-on-one meetings.

7 articles

Billing and Upgrading

All you need to know about your Doodle Professional subscription, including billing and invoices.

10 articles

Team and Enterprise Admins

All you need to know as the admin of a Team or Enterprise subscription, including company branding, member management and invoices.

7 articles

Security

Read about our security policies and our terms and conditions.

9 articles

Participation

All you need to know about participating in Group Polls and 1:1s.

8 articles

Integrations

All you need to know about Doodle's many integrations, including how to set up your calendar and configure video conferencing tools.

11 articles

Troubleshooting

Discover solutions to common issues, including forgotten passwords, account activation, and browser issues.

13 articles

iOS & Android apps

All you need to know about using Doodle's application for your smartphone.

11 articles

Resources

Additional resources for how to get the most out of Doodle

11 articles

Sign-up Sheet

Articles supporting Doodle's Sign-up Sheet Beta

9 articles

New Dashboard

Articles supporting Doodle's New Dashboard Beta

5 articles

Contact

All you need to know about contacting Doodle Support and Sales

5 articles
Still have questions?
Talk directly to our technical support specialist
Contact support